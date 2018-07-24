Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Traffic along SPID near Kostoryz was backed up for several miles Tuesday evening due to an accident near Greenwood Drive.

According to police at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a wrecker was responding to the accident and changed lanes without looking, causing another crash. Police were blocking off the entrances to SPID in affected areas until the scene was cleared.

No injuries have been reported from the accident.

