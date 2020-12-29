Fatal accident on Padre Island kills a man in his 60s

Police say around 4:40 p.m., a car was seen swaying in and out of traffic before it struck two other vehicles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A three vehicle accident on Padre Island has left one person dead this evening.

Police say around 4:40 p.m., a car was seen swaying in and out of traffic before it struck two other vehicles, causing one to go airborne and flip.

The driver of the at fault vehicle was a male in his 60s. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The people in the other two vehicles were able to make it out OK.

People on the island say they were in traffic for more than two hours as crews worked to clean up the accident.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.