Major accident on Padre Island causes heavy traffic

Officials said it happened on the 14300 block of South Padre Island Drive near the Sonic Drive-In.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently on Padre Island working to clear an accident that has caused heavy traffic on the island.

Officials said it happened on the 14300 block of South Padre Island Drive near the Sonic Drive-In. Police said to please avoid the area, if possible. 

This a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.

