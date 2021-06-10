Major accident on Padre Island causes heavy traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently on Padre Island working to clear an accident that has caused heavy traffic on the island.
Officials said it happened on the 14300 block of South Padre Island Drive near the Sonic Drive-In. Police said to please avoid the area, if possible.
This a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Mother, child missing since Tuesday found safe with no injuries; two people arrested for kidnapping, police say
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.