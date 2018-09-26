Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Emergency crews were forced to shut down a section of SPID near old Brownsville Road for over an hour Wednesday morning after an accident caused delays.

According to police, the driver of a black Mustang lost control of the vehicle and veered off the expressway into oncoming traffic. A truck traveling southbound was rear-ended, causing it to roll over.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Tim Brown said the accident was minor but required several crews to assist.

"Don't overdrive your skills. Make sure that you're in control of your car at all times," Brown said. "A lot of people respond to this. Costs the taxpayers a lot of money."

Neither of the drivers were hurt badly. There has been no word as to whether any of them will face charges or fines.

