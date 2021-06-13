Bishop Police: Three vehicles involved in major accident on US 77

BISHOP, Texas — Emergency crews are on the scene of a traffic accident on US Highway 77 Northbound County Road 18 in Bishop.
According to Bishop Police, three vehicles are involved, several people are said to be injured and a possible ejection is being reported as well.
Police say Halo Flight has been dispatched to the scene and a landing zone is being coordinated by EMS. Highway 77 is now shut down to one lane in both directions.
This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest updates.
