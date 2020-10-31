Weber Road reopens after being shut down due to a vehicle accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier today, the Corpus Christi Police Department issued a traffic alert after a motor vehicle accident near Weber Road.
Portions of Weber, between Barnes and Gollihar, were completely shut down, according to police.
Less than one hour later, the streets reopened.
