Weber Road reopens after being shut down due to a vehicle accident

Portions of Weber, between Barnes and Gollihar, were completely shut down, but have since reopened.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier today, the Corpus Christi Police Department issued a traffic alert after a motor vehicle accident near Weber Road.

Portions of Weber, between Barnes and Gollihar, were completely shut down, according to police.

Less than one hour later, the streets reopened.

Weber has been reopened. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) October 31, 2020

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.