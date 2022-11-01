Active cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County have surpassed the peak active cases during the delta surge

There are 7,699 active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 10. During the peak of the delta surge in August 2021, Nueces County reported 6,838 active cases.

Nueces County is reporting 7,699 active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 10, according to the City of Corpus Christi COVID-19 dashboard. During the peak of the delta surge in August 2021, Nueces County reported 6,838 active cases.

At the peak of the original COVID-19 surge in 2020, officials reported 8,627 active cases, meaning we are about 1,000 cases from surpassing those surge numbers.

The good news, is hospitalizations are way down compared to previous COVID-19 surges. 442 people were hospitalized at the peak of the delta surge in August, while 134 are currently hospitalized.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said area hospitals are still facing tremendous challenges.

The County had asked the state for 95 nurses and respiratory therapists. The good news is that some of those workers are already here.

"We are at the same exact point that we don't like to be which is that we have diminished hospital capacity," Canales said. "This is where people have to understand we already have Over 60 state nurses and respiratory therapists working in our community to help us out."

The judge also told 3News that she's notified state representatives that the county has asked the state to put in another infusion therapy center in the Coastal Bend. However, she adds the County has not gotten a reply about the request yet. The therapy would help treat individuals who are suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms.

