OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department responded to a Sunday night collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on North Coast Highway at Sportfisher Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Juan Muniz III unresponsive on the east sidewalk.

Muniz was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Muniz was walking near the intersection when he was hit by the car traveling north on Coast Highway.

The driver, 31-year-old William Vaden, immediately stopped and waited for police to arrive. The driver was not injured.

Officers believe alcohol to be a factor in the collision, and Vaden was arrested for DUI.

