CCISD police prepare for active shooter situations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As children prepare to return to the classroom so are police officers with the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

On Monday, a group of officers took part in an intense training exercise meant to sharpen their skills if they are ever faced with an active shooter situation on school grounds.

It's as real as it gets.

"Going hot, let's go," shouted one officer.

The active shooter drill took place at the old Chula Vista campus and gave officers in the CCISD hands on training for a worst case scenario.

It's a situation they hope they never have to respond to, an active shooter call at a school, but one they always want to be prepared for.

"Police! Let me see your hands," officer Danny Perez shouted at another officer pretending to be a 'bad guy' before he was forced to shoot.

The officers used weapons that were loaded with simulated bullets, a fairly hard capsule filled with paint.

"We're teaching engagement tactics so our guys are prepared physically and mentally," said Sgt Jess Andrade.

"It's hard to prepare for live scenarios of course, but this give you the muscle memory," said officer Danny Perez.

Danny Perez is among those who took part in the training. He said there's a lot that goes through your mind when responding to a call like this, even during a mock drill.

"It's essential, you got lives depending on you. We are in a school setting and there are a lot of little ones," said Perez.

From live action to virtual scenarios, the officers are also utilizing a newly purchased interactive screen that has over 200 different simulations.

"Train officers on deescalating, or recognizing mental health issues, also train administrators and teachers recognizing and deescalating issues with students," said Sgt. Monica Lewis.

The officers soaked in the training, because what they learn here could one day make all the difference when faced with the real deal.

