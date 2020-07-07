Actor from 'The Mandalorian' on Disney + signs autographs at Texas Toyz

Dominic Pace is on a tour across the United States with his son to try and help bring a little joy to fans during the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Actor Dominic Pace from the Disney + series 'The Mandalorian' was in town signing a few autographs, and helping out a local business. Pace plays the character Gekko, the bounty hunter in the series.

He spent time greeting fans at Texas Toyz in the Moore Plaza shopping center. Pace, who lives in Los Angeles, is on a tour across the United States with his son to try and help bring a little joy to fans during the pandemic.

Pace said he has always been a life long fan of Star Wars so when he got the chance to play this role, he was truly honored.

"To walk on set, to be a life long fan, but one of a kind bounty hunter in this new amazing series The Mandalorian, as a side character, just a dream come true," Pace said.

Pace said 15-percent of his sales are going back to small businesses.

