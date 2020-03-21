CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra efforts were made by a group of citizens Friday to try and give some hope to their fellow neighbors.

Staff members at the Waterford Living Center decided to try and cheer up their residents by painting a garden of love to try and remind them of all the good moments family time has brought them.

"We just wanted to do something nice that would give them some type of hope," Stephanie Brown said. "Being able to see something beautiful in their courtyard and remember that life is all about family. That's all we have is our family."

Girl Scouts from Troop 4092 donated some of their mouth watering cookies to the hardworking employees at our local H-E-B Friday as well.

"It's really, really kind to do something like that because like you said, they're working so hard and so it's a kind deed," Girl Scout Amelia Transano said.

3News also received footage from the Meridian Care Nursing Home in Alice, Texas, of a woman visiting her loved one through a window. Though the coronavirus may have kept some away, it will not leave anyone feeling alone.

If you witness any acts of kindness, be sure to let us know. Send us your pictures and videos to us via Facebook or text them to 361-855-6397.

