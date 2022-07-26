Additional funding approved for first-floor restaurant space at Bob Hall Pier, County looking into two-column design

Commissioner Brent Chesney said all that's left is to resolve the column situation and then he and other commissioners aim to move forward with construction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court approved an additional $2 million in funding for the now $28.3 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild project. The additional $2 million will be used to expand the first-floor restaurant space in the design and to hopefully resolve concerns over the pier's single-piling design.

"The Court has voted five-to-zero for every single vote taken regarding Bob Hall Pier. This shows the court's dedication to improving our community and especially to rebuild Bob Hall Pier in a big way," Commissioner Brent Chesney said in a statement.

Expressing excitement with the renovation, Chesney said that funding for the restaurant space will add to the pier's overall design.

"Nueces County is moving forward 100-percent on getting Bob Hall Pier rebuilt in epic fashion. This recent commitment to the first floor expansion is the icing on the cake," Chesney said.

Another aspect of Bob Hall Pier that Chesney plans to resolve is the proposed single-piling design.

Last week, 3NEWS reported how surfers raised concerns over the proposed re-design of Bob Hall Pier. Surfers are challenging the new design of the pier because they say a single-piling design won’t produce the same quality of waves that Bob Hall Pier is known for.

The pier was once known as a hotspot for its wave action with surfers from across the Lone Star State traveling to the site.

Several surfing competitions have been hosted at the pier over the years including the Texas State Surfing Championships.

However, a design rendering of what the new pier could look like is raising a red flag among those in the surfing community.

"We're very concerned about the possibility of losing a good surf break at Bob Hall Pier," said Cliff Schlabach, Co-chair of the Surfrider Foundation.

Chesney said that he is in talks with the surfing community and the construction crews to analyze the issue.

"We are pricing out using two columns instead of one and will bring back those findings to the Commissioners Court so we can also have a discussion on that very important issue," Chesney said. "I have been working closely with the Surfriders, the design team, and others to make sure we look very closely at this issue."

Chesney said all that's left is to resolve the column situation and then he and other commissioners aim to move forward with construction.

"The only issue to be resolved is the one-column verses two, and looking to make sure we have not overspent or over designed anything," Chesney said.

