CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Another suspect in the Breanna Wood case pled guilty today in the 105th district court.

Magdalena Carvajal pled guilty to tampering with evidence with Wood.

As part of the plea deal, Carvajal received ten years in prison with eight years probation time.

If Carvajal violates that probation, she will have to serve the entire 10-year sentence.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII