CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Government is getting ready to begin their 2020 Census. However, before the process starts, officials must do address canvassing.

That means starting Monday, Aug. 19, census workers are expected to knock on doors to gather information about households. The canvassers will carry a laptop and will identify themselves with a federal ID before asking you to confirm your residential address and other living quarters available on your property where someone could live.

The canvassing process is done to make sure the address list in their possession is accurate so they can send invitations next March for people to take part in the actual census.

"The better count, let's say Texas has, the more money comes back here for local communities, and that's the essence," Assistant Regional Census Manager Jeff Avina said. "So to get it right we want to make sure that everybody has that opportunity to participate, making sure that address list reflects what's on the ground."

According to census officials, the process takes only 10 minutes and will last seven to eight weeks. The information collected will be secure and confidential. Nothing you say can be used against you.

The census helps the federal government determine where money needs to go.

