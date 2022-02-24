Addressing truancy in Nueces County, how it can impact students academic performance

Judge Joe Benavides presides over several school districts. He said students at all levels have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Truancy is a huge problem in the Costal Bend, and one local judge is addressing the problem.

Judge Joe Benavides presides over several school districts, including Calallen, West Oso, and part of Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Benavides said setting kids up for success depends on parents and getting them into good habits from an early age.

"I think it was most important to stress to the parents that it's very very important to be in school at the elementary level," Benavides said. "Because if we don't structure these kids to be in school at the elementary level then we have issues at the middle school level."

Benavides said students at all levels have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and some children are struggling to get back into the routine of in person schooling.

