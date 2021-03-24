Adiós, Amigos: Corpus Christi mayor proclaims March 24 'Bill Vessey Day' as he retires from decades-long career

Bill Vessey will say "Hola Amigos" one last time on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey will say "Hola, Amigos" one last time Wednesday night as he is set to retire after a long career in broadcast television.

Mr. Bill has been KIII's chief meteorologist since 1992. He has been there for South Texas for numerous hurricanes and countless severe weather events.

He recently celebrated his 28th anniversary with 3News.

He is also well-known for celebrating Hoodie Hoo Day every year. It is a day designed to help people overcome the winter-time blues and to prepare them for the coming of Spring.

3News is so proud and grateful beyond words to have had Mr. Bill on this team. From tracking hurricanes to getting you prepared on what to expect on your morning commute to work, we thank you for being there.

It brings everyone at 3News tremendous joy and pride to work with someone who is not only amazing at what they do, but also has such a kind and genuine heart.