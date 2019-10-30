CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend middle school teamed up to make strides against breast cancer, all to support their very own principal.

For five years, the Adkins Middle School athletic department has worn pink loud and proud by selling shirts that would benefit the organization Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Mrs. Cullum is the principal at the middle school and was diagnosed with breast cancer. The school hosted a "Pink Out" event was in her honor.

Girl's athletic coordinator Taryn Usher helped organize the fundraiser and told 3News how much their school principal means to them.

"She's one of my biggest mentors in my life and I just want her to know that we're here to support her in her journey against breast cancer," Usher said.

Cullum is now in remission but is still undergoing treatments.

