CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Sunday night shooting was very close to an elementary school in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Administrators at Fannin Elementary School say they have counselors on hand to help students that may have been impacted by the shooting.

It's unclear if any students may have been related to the man that was shot. Fannin Elementary School says they have protocols in place for dealing with different types of situations when they arise.

"We're just extra vigilant anytime an incident occurs close to the school," principal Dr. Analisa said. "We are extra vigilant. We have more eyes out, and we all have our radios. In case something does come up, and we want to make sure our kids are safe, that's the biggest priority on campus."

According to Farah, they are required to have a lockdown drill every month and remain on high alert when incidents happen in the neighborhood around the campus.

