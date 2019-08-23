CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District starts school on Monday, and that means more morning traffic -- especially at Ray High School, which is currently surrounded by road construction.

On Friday there was a line of traffic on Staples Street at a near standstill due to the construction in the area, which is being done as part of a bond project to bring newly paved roads to the area, as well as bike lanes and more sidewalks.

Ray High School Principal Roxanne Cuevas said it is great for the community, but they have to deal with some growing pains.

"When we see construction going on that means progress, and we want progress in our community and progress for our students around us, so if we can show a little patience that day, I think it'll go a long way," Cuevas said.

Cuevas said patience is key when it comes to driving around the school. She also said she partnered with the City to help mitigate any problems caused by the construction.

"We've asked for a fence around the construction area, which they put in. We asked for city police, which they have supplied, and they are supplying flaggers on the first day of school," Cuevas said.

Cuevas said officers will be helping with traffic flow when school starts and lets out until Sept. 6, and there are temporary crosswalks and sidewalks in place.

Cuevas asks that drivers also find alternate routes if they don't need to be in the area, and said parents can go through neighborhoods behind the school to drop off students.

Part of the road construction in that area is expected to be completed by the beginning of October.

