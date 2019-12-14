CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of people are expected to visit local hospitals this holiday season. Whether it's to see a new mom or someone who's recovering from surgery, there are some things employees want you to know.

Tosha James, the Assistant Administrator for Corpus Christi Medical Center said they want to make sure their patients are as comfortable as possible and loved one's don't impede his or her recovery.

"The people that you're visiting, they're not feeling their best, so you know, be patient, and be encouraging with the words that you're speaking," James said.

With any hospital, make sure to check their visitation policy and hours before leaving the door; different departments may have different policies. James encourages people to limit visits to two or three people at a time. She said it's important to check in with security before heading to a patient's room.

Also, she urges people to avoid bringing food or flowers, wearing heavy perfume, limit the time spent in a room, wash your hands and of course, if you're sick, to stay at home.

