On this week's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption.

Peewee's is located on Saratoga BLVD in Corpus Christi.

However, they adopts their animals through Petsmart and Petco in Corpus Christi.

All of their animals are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated.

Contact them if you're interested in adopting.

© 2018 KIII