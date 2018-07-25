CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits The Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The GCHS is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in Corpus Christi. They adopt out both dogs and cats.

All of their animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

The organization is in need of fosters.

If you are interested in adopting the animal of the day, contact GCHS.

