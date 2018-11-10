Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits PAAC, People Assisting Animal Control.

PAAC is located on Ayers and Holly in Corpus Christi.

They are not a shelter and only take in animals from Animal Control.

All animals adopted out from PAAC will be fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

PAAC does have an animal clinic that is open to the public.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or would like to donate to them, contact them today.

