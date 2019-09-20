CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents learned how they could make a forever impact in a child's life through the power of adoption.

Currently, in Texas, there are an estimated 3,300 children who are waiting for their own forever family. Of them, 284 of them are in South Texas alone.

For those who were thinking about adoption attended the Advisory Committee on Promoting Adoption of Minority Children meeting Thursday at the Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship Church.

Minority children often age out of the system and never find a home or family of their own.

"We are just really excited. We've seen him come to life! It will forever be one of my greatest honors. A great joy in my life," said Sarah Baugh, who is currently going through the adoption process.

"When you see that child that was maybe hopeless or homeless. Now they have a family that has committed to love them regardless and forever," said Eric Hallback, chairman of Advisory Committee of Promoting Adoption of Minority Children.

According to Baugh, the process can be long and is quite a roller coaster, but well worth it.

In 2018, 265 children found a forever home in South Texas.

If you missed out Thursday and would like to learn more about the process, there will be a public meeting at 11 a.m. and 6 a.m. October 14 at Family and Protective Services on Greenwood Drive.

You can also find more information at www.adoptchildren.org.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: