CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The governor's latest order calls for nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the elderly to remain under lock down, meaning the elderly residents will, for their own safety, be prevented from having any visitors from the outside.

It has to be tough for nursing home patients to have to continue to stay on lock down because of the coronavirus threat. Many of their love ones are sure to be worried for their mental health and well being.

"When you don't have interaction with others 80 don't get that kind of connection it can create a greater sense of isolation," Kristi Phillips said.

Phillips is a licensed counselor with the family counseling service here in town. She thought the parade the other day at the Alameda Oaks Nursing Home was a great idea and says family members can also do things like send care packages, write a letter, or have the grandchildren draw pictures.

"Even a quick five-minute phone call to say hey I was thinking about you today, you know, I hope you're doing well, I love you, could really have a huge impact," Phillips said.

I took the doctors advice and called my soon to be 98-year-old grandmother, Mabel Gibson, who is living in a nursing home in Houston. The activities director there was able to set up a Facetime interview for us.

She mentioned she was ready to go play bingo. I asked her some more questions, but it always seemed to come back to her game that was about to start. Can you tell me what your favorite time of the day is and why? "Playing bingo," she said.

It sounds like she's doing OK considering she's been under that lock down order for a month and a half now. Until that's lifted, I'll keep either making phone calls to her or Facetiming well before or well after her bingo game.

