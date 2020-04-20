CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of customers are without power in the city's midtown area, according to AEP.

The outage is impacting 2,500 people in the area, according to the AEP map, and the restoration time is estimated for 11 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time, but if more details are released from AEP, we will keep you updated.

