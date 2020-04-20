CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of customers are without power in the city's midtown area, according to AEP.
The outage is impacting 2,500 people in the area, according to the AEP map, and the restoration time is estimated for 11 p.m.
The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time, but if more details are released from AEP, we will keep you updated.
AEP
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- UPDATE: 'All Texas schools are to remain closed until May 4' Governor Abbott
- Shelter-in-place issued at apartment complex in The Woodlands after 12 residents test positive for COVID-19
- 10 Corpus Christi police, firefighters quarantined as precaution after responding to major crash
- Waco ISD principal who tested positive for COVID-19 dies