AEP bringing additional crews to the Coastal Bend to assist with potential power outages from Tropical Storm Hanna

If you see a dangerous situation with power lines, remember to stay clear of the lines and then call (1-866) 223-8508 to report the problem.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power Texas has been rolling into the area ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna. They're trying to be ready to handle any damage or power outages that might happen once the storm moves through the Coastal Bend.

Communications Manager Larry Jones with AEP said crews have been tracking the storm and devising a plan for where to set up trucks and equipment to respond as soon as a problem arises.

"We're making arrangements in terms of bringing in additional crews to the area that is actually struck by the storm, planning preliminary restoration schedules based on weather models, and making adjustments as necessary," Jones said.

Jones added that the biggest priority is taking care of downed power lines.

If you see a dangerous situation with power lines, remember to stay clear of the lines and then call (1-866) 223-8508 to report the problem.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.