Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A warning sign has been placed Wednesday at an AEP Power substation near Port and Ayers warning people to beware of Africanized bees.

The sign is attached to a fence at AEP Arcadia substation and tells residents to pull their vehicle inside the fence, keep windows up, survey area before starting to work and if bees are encountered notify dispatcher.

According to AEP, the sign is placed at all of their substations across the city, year-round. The sign was put up as a general safety precaution for their employees as well as the public.

"If I'm just driving around I'm not too worried about it, if I were walking around it be different, I'd probably avoid the area," Anthony Salinas said.

"I'm allergic to bees. Not something I'm used to having around me. Are you going to be coming around this area often? I have no choice I live right there," Laura Sanchez said. I think they should take care of it."

AEP couldn't say if bees in the area were tested to be Africanized - but want the sign to be a warning. AEP noted if a swarm is reported animal control is called out and most likely samples will be taken in for testing.

Africanized bees, also called killer bees, look like regular honey bees but are far more aggressive. The bees have been responsible for hundreds of human deaths and have been present in the U.S. for about 20 years.

If you happen to pass one of the substations in your daily routine and find yourself in dangerous situations, experts advise the following tips

Wear light-colored clothing

Avoid citrus perfumes

Runaway

According to AEP, so far this year there have been no reports of swarms of bees on any of there,

In the past, AEP have had reports of bees from their employees, one who was stung several times.

