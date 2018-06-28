A half million dollars was donated Thursday to the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Spohn Health Center.

The generous donation, from the American Electric Power Foundation, will be used to help the people who need the new clinic the most.

"On behalf of the AEP Foundation to award the Christus Spohn Health System with a check for $500,000," said Justin Doss, CEO of Christus Spohn Health System.

The giant check not only gained AEP a much-deserved plaque and waiting room in its honor, but more importantly gained them the satisfaction of helping to fund the new clinic.

"Medications, physician services. We contract with our specialists within our community to help us offer orthopedics, renal care, plastic surgery, pulmonology, all of those things that if we're doing it here at the center, we have a captured audience," said Estella Chapa, Christus Spohn Chief Transformational Officer.

The $50 million clinic is a state-of-the-art facility named after G.I. Forum founder and civil rights leader Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

"And we can tell by the number of people that are coming, or the number of people that ask to come here, they have migrated from some of our other centers, but because this center is so special, and it offers so much within the walls of this one opportunity that we have," Chapa said.

AEP Texas is among other good corporate neighbors that have made sizeable donations, including HEB. The money will be used to help provide the best medical services available under one roof.

