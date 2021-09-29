AEP Outage Map: Thousands lose power as storm rolls through Corpus Christi area

Power crews were dispatched to calls for downed tree limbs and power lines early Wednesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 5,000 American Electric Power Texas customers lost power Wednesday morning as a storm moved into the Coastal Bend.

According to Omar Lopez, AEP Texas spokesperson, nearly 1,500 customers remained without power as of around 9:30 a.m.

AEP Texas crews were dispatched throughout the city early Wednesday morning after reports of weather related issues such as downed tree limbs and power lines.

Lopez said the biggest concentration of outages were in the area of Clarkwood and I-37, as well as a large area near Waldron Road in Flour Bluff.