Power outage in Calallen leaves residents in the dark

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A power outage in Calallen has affected 1,200 customers, AEP reported Friday night.
Officials with AEP said crews are responding to the outage and that the weather is believed to be the cause of it. Hang tight as AEP is estimating a restoration time of midnight.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Make-A-Wish, Chick-Fil-A team up to grant wishes to a kid from Corpus Christi
- National Selena Day: Celebrating the Queen of Tejano on what would have been her 50th birthday
- US has been wracked with several mass shootings in 2021
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.