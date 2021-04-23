x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Power outage in Calallen leaves residents in the dark

AEP Texas is estimating a restoration time of midnight.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A power outage in Calallen has affected 1,200 customers, AEP reported Friday night. 

Officials with AEP said crews are responding to the outage and that the weather is believed to be the cause of it. Hang tight as AEP is estimating a restoration time of midnight.

RELATED: SATURDAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 