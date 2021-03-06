x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Power outage impacting 1,200 residents in Corpus Christi

AEP tweeted about the outage just after 6 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a result of the recent storms across the Coastal Bend, power outages are being reported in the southside area of Corpus Christi.

AEP tweeted about the outage just after 6 p.m. A restoration time has not been announced yet. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

RELATED: Where to get free sandbags this June in Corpus Christi

RELATED: Texas at 'elevated risk' of energy shortages this summer: Report

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 