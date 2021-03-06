Power outage impacting 1,200 residents in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a result of the recent storms across the Coastal Bend, power outages are being reported in the southside area of Corpus Christi.
AEP tweeted about the outage just after 6 p.m. A restoration time has not been announced yet. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.