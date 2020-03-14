CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power said they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

AEP said their customers have concerns about ensuring that their families have reliable electric service so they can focus on staying healthy.

In a post on Facebook Friday the company said, "AEP is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time."

