AEP Texas announces temporary road closures, power line upgrades in Refugio area

REFUGIO, Texas — The City of Refugio is set to receive electrical upgrades along area roads that will result in street closures.

According to a press release from AEP Texas, temporary road closures will be implemented to prepare for powerline upgrades.

Crews will begin work on April 5, along U.S. Highway 77, south of the San Antonio River. Work will conclude on April 11.

Motorists will experience traffic delays as crews work on installing the power lines.

According to the release, the work supports electric transmission improvements in the area and ensures safe, reliable power for area customers.

