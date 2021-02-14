AEP Texas asking customers to conserve energy due to extreme cold weather

Here are a few tips from AEP Texas to help reduce electricity use and what to do if you lose power.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is asking that residents initiate conservation measures Saturday through Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop and extreme winter weather becomes worse.

According to AEP Texas the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) “may direct transmission and distribution companies to temporarily interrupt power throughout the ERCOT grid or in selected areas.”

This emergency procedure would be taken to avoid a sustained large-scale outage and prevent long-term damage to the electric system.

By asking customers to conserve energy, AEP Texas hopes to reduce the chance that ERCOT will have to order controlled rotating outages from one area to another.

AEP says although conservation measures are needed now to ease the situation.

Here are a few steps to help reduce electricity use:

Turn down the thermostat 2 to 3 degrees especially during the peak hours of 2 to 8 p.m. (Consider wearing additional layers of clothing to remain comfortable.)

Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home.

Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 8 p.m.

If you cook indoors from 2 to 8 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon to keep heat inside.

If you lose power, here’s what to do:

Turn off your heating, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration.

Once power is restored, you should switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes.

Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

AEP Texas will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

