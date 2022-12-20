AEP Texas gives energy conservation tips ahead of artic blast

Omar Lopez with AEP Texas said that there are a number of things residents can do to preserve energy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With severe freezing temperatures coming toward the Coastal Bend, many residents are worried about the issue of electrical power.

AEP Texas is reminding residents that there are ways to stay safe and comfortable at home if anything happens.

If residents are on life saving equipment that relies on electricity, then they are encouraged to have a backup plan in place.

Residents are also advised to be mindful of strong winds knocking down powerlines. If residents see a downed powerline -- crews ask that they always assume the line is live and dangerous. Keep yourself, children and pets at least 10-feet away from it, and report it as soon as possible.

Another tip is to practice energy efficiency daily by closing blinds in the cold weather or layering up at home to avoid raising the thermostat.

AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez said they are closely monitoring the weather patterns and are prepared to respond quickly.

"We're really letting all of our customers know but especially here in the Coastal Bend -- our crews are ready and prepared and are on standby to respond to any outage situation," he said.