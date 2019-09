CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of American Electric Power Texas trucks lined the road along Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery in Corpus Christi Friday for a lineman who recently passed away.

It was a touching service for lineman Elmo Garza, who recently suffered a fatal heart attack.

AEP Texas box trucks lined the roads with flags waving to honor Garza's memory.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: