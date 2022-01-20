AEP Texas Plans Flour Bluff momentary power outage today at 5:00 p.m.

The approximately 2,400 Flour Bluff area residents who will be affected by the outage should have received a call on Wednesday by AEP Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The momentary power outage planned by AEP Texas throughout much of the Flour Bluff area is still scheduled to occur today, as previously announced by AEP Texas. The outage is scheduled for around 5:00 p.m. and will result in either a “blink” or a one-to-five-minute outage.

The approximately 2,400 Flour Bluff area residents who will be affected by the outage should have received a call on Wednesday by AEP Texas. The outage will allow AEP Texas crews to safely switch one circuit from one area substation to another.

AEP Texas reminds residents that sensitive electronic equipment should be connected to surge protection devices as a standard day-to-day practice.

This is not a city project and is not connected to the winter weather event. AEP Texas Customers with questions should call the AEP Customer Operations Center at 1-877-373-4858.

