CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is reporting that 5,300 customers are without power in the Coastal Bend.

2972 customers are without power near Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

According to AEP, the power outages were reported at 2:30 p.m.

AEP expects restoration time to be 5 p.m for the southside of Corpus Christi.

You can find the power outage map here.

