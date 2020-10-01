CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power Texas reported thousands of customers without power in the Coastal Bend Friday due to high winds that moved into the area.

At one point Friday afternoon, almost 3,000 customers were without power near the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve. According to AEP Texas, many of the outages have been contributed to high winds throughout the entire area.

AEP Texas estimated power to be restored by 5 p.m for the southside of Corpus Christi. You can find the power outage map here.

3News Reporter James Ayala went Live from Flour Bluff with more.

