American Electric Power Texas reported an outage Thursday morning affecting about 1,500 customers in the Bishop and Driscoll areas.

The power was restored as to customers in the area as of around 10:15 a.m.

According to AEP Texas, workers were doing upgrades to the transmission lines when there was a fault around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at their Bishop substation. AEP Texas officials were able to get the power restored in about two hours.

