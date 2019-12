ALICE, Texas — Around 10,400 customers are without power in Alice, Texas, due to several transmission outages in the area, according to American Electric Power Texas.

AEP Texas took to social media around 4:30 p.m. to notify residents, saying most of the residents who are affected are in the stadium area.

Several outages are reported on the AEP Texas Outage Map.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

