CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents in Corpus Christi and Aransas Pass lost power just before noon Monday, according to American Electric Power Texas.

AEP Texas took to Facebook shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to report that 2,400 customers in the Corpus Christi area and another 1,600 customers in Aransas Pass were without power. They said the cause was unknown at the time.

The Aransas Pass Police Department also took to social media to report that most of the city is without power.

AEP Texas estimates they will have power restored by around 2:30 p.m.

You can keep track of AEP Texas power outages using their online Outage Map.