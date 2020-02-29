CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is currently working to restore power to the Everhart and McCardle area.

According to AEP, over 1,000 customers are without power, and they are working to fix the issue.

Many residents and businesses, including our KIII-TV Studios, experienced the power outage around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

AEP Texas estimates that the power will be restored at 4: 30 p.m.

AEP

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: