CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with American Electric Power of Texas are working on power outages in the greater Corpus Christi area.

More than 5,000 customers are without power, and the causes of the 51 different outage cases are unknown at this time.

AEP says the restoration time is approximately 8:30 p.m., but that time estimate may change.

For more information, check the AEP map for a more accurate time frame of restoration in your area.