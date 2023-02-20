AEP Texas work on Padre Island behind schedule

AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said that while construction closures can be a hinderance to residents, he reminds customers that safety is their top priority.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas are continuing their work on replacing nearly four miles worth of transmission line with a newer -- more efficient one.

The work zone calls for traffic stops every 15 minutes causing headaches for many on Padre Island.

AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said the work on the transmission line is for the greater good of Padre Island residents and customers.

"Due to the growth on the Island and the increase power capacity that's needed to serve our customers reliably, we are just improving that line," he said.

Lopez said that the new transmission line will be better suited during severe weather events, and will boost overall performance. AEP Texas originally planned to wrap the project by the end of February, but now, said that due to a few weather delays -- crews are looking to be done by March 4.

"You know sometimes along the way we have been ahead of the game but sometimes weather will take us back a day. So right now, we are looking at March 4. for the completion date," he said.

Lopez said that while construction closures can be a hinderance to residents, he reminds customers that safety is their top priority.

"We know at times the road closures or the work can be an inconvenience, but we want to do this job safely -- and we are almost at the finish line," he said.

