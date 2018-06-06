Due to recent dry conditions in the Coastal Bend, the Nueces County Commissioner's Court approved Wednesday a ban on the possession or sale of aerial fireworks.

Currently, the drought index is over 575, so fire chiefs confirmed that the court would be able to implement the ban and they encouraged them to do so to protect people and property.

Aerial fireworks include skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins.

The order only applies to unincorporated areas of the county. It does not include inside city limits.

"I got a lot of farmers out there that this can affect and kill their crops. This is a big deal if you don't take up and do this," County Commissioner Brent Chesney said. "I'm sorry all the people that are going to miss on having fun out there, but we got farmers out there and landowners. A lot of property that can be damaged."

The ban will be in effect until drought conditions no longer exist. Violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor.

