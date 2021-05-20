Aerial photos show standing floodwaters in Robstown Thursday

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown continues to deal with flooding a day after storms lashed the area.
Aerial photos sent to us by Isaac Alejo show the standing floodwaters in the town.
Some areas got up to ten inches of rain Wednesday.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Here's a gallery of viewer submitted photos from the flooding across the Coastal Bend
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.