Aerial photos show standing floodwaters in Robstown Thursday

Isaac Alejo sent us the pictures of standing flood waters in Robstown.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown continues to deal with flooding a day after storms lashed the area.

Aerial photos sent to us by Isaac Alejo show the standing floodwaters in the town.

Some areas got up to ten inches of rain Wednesday.

