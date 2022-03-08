Aerostat blimp helps to locate migrants in Brooks County

The large blimps contain multiple cameras to track and locate migrants moving through the rough and rugged wild horse desert area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people have thought they were seeing a UFO hovering about seven miles south of Falfurrias along Highway 281.

But it turns out to be one of the Border Patrol's large Aerostat blimps. It's located near the north gate of the cage ranch in Brooks County.

We're told that another blimp like this has also been put into place on the other side of Falfurrias.

Falfurrias Police Chief John Garcia welcomes anything that'll help in the fight against human smuggling.

"It's going to help us out tremendously," Garcia said. "Not only detecting where they're at but seeing where their entry points are."

Area ranchers tell 3NEWS the Aerostat appeared to have moved more migrant traffic to the east side of Highway 281 as they try and avoid detection from the blimp.

