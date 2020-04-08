Man accused of threatening Fort Hood mass shooting to avenge Vanessa Guillen's death, affidavit says

Bexar County jail records Monday showed Mario Eloy Peña had been freed after he was charged with making a terrorist threat.

SAN ANTONIO — EDITOR' NOTE: The video above from a report on Cecily Aguilar's attorney requesting a gag order in the Vanessa Guillen case.

A Texas man has been released on bond after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for a soldier's murder.

An affidavit says Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he would “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood to avenge Vanessa Guillén's death.